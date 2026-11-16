Donald Trump leaves open the possibility of meeting Kim Jong-un, but gives no date or location

US President Donald Trump said he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but did not specify either a date or a location for the potential talks. He spoke to reporters before departing the White House for Alaska, a stop on his tour of Asia.

Trump said that his confirmed meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin would focus mainly on economic issues. As part of his tour, the US president will also attend the special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, as well as the meeting of economic leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen on November 19.

No confirmed meeting with Kim

Trump’s remarks leave open the possibility of another meeting with Kim, but do not confirm any specific plan. At this stage, it has not been announced whether the North Korean leader will travel to China or whether the talks could take place elsewhere.

On October 12, when asked whether he was planning to meet with Kim during his tour of Asia, Trump replied: “Maybe. It will be exciting, right? But I get along well with him.”

Just a week later, the US president expressed greater uncertainty about the possibility of talks in China. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not sure anybody wants a meeting,” Trump told reporters, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. In the same statement, he stressed that his relations with Kim were very good.

Three meetings during his first term

Trump and Kim Jong-un met three times during the US president’s first term. The first meeting took place in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019, and the third in the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula in June 2019.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to resume his personal dialogue with the North Korean leader. However, no new talks have taken place yet. The main obstacles remain North Korea’s nuclear program, the differences between Washington and Pyongyang, and Pyongyang’s deepening ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, en.yna.co.kr