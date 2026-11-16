Iran suspends nuclear inspections until the end of the war

Iran will not allow inspections of its damaged nuclear facilities until the war with the United States and Israel has come to a definitive end. This was stated by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

“We will not provide the IAEA with access to the sites until Iran’s conditions are met and the war comes to a definitive end,” Gharibabadi said, as quoted by Wion and News.bg. According to him, the International Atomic Energy Agency plans to visit an Iranian nuclear site to assess the effectiveness of American weapons.

Tehran sets a condition for the resumption of inspections

The statement comes after the IAEA called on Iran to take steps to resume inspections. Inspectors’ access has been partially suspended since 2025, and following the military strikes, the agency has been unable to carry out a full inspection of the affected facilities.

The refusal means that the UN nuclear watchdog is unable to independently establish the condition of the damaged sites and the status of the nuclear materials located there. The IAEA says that access to Iranian nuclear facilities is restricted, with the exception of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said that the country remains in a state of war. According to him, the affected sites have still not been secured, which Tehran is using as an additional argument against allowing inspectors immediate access.

Access to Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan remains restricted

In September 2026, IAEA inspectors visited the Bushehr nuclear power plant, but were not granted full access to Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. The three sites are among the nuclear facilities targeted by American strikes.

Thus, inspections remain contingent on two conditions set by Iran: that Tehran’s demands be met and that the war come to a definitive end. No date has so far been given for the restoration of full IAEA access to the affected sites.

Sources: news.bg