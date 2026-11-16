Another Ship Sinks in the Black Sea. Crew Members Say It Was Hit by Drones.

The merchant ship BETUL 8 capsized and sank today, November 16, in Bulgaria’s economic zone, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. This was reported by the Ministry of Transport, which did not state the cause of the incident. However, the specialized website Maritime.bg reports that, according to the crew, the ship was hit by two maritime drones. The sailors also provided the publication with a photograph of the unmanned vehicles.

All crew members rescued

BETUL 8 was sailing under the Somali flag. The ship was traveling from the Romanian city of Tulcea to Egypt carrying nearly 3,000 tons of wheat. According to the ministry, the crew issued a distress signal at 9:15 a.m.

Four ships from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group were dispatched to the site—two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish. Two “Cougar” helicopters and a Su-25 were also involved in the operation.

All 12 crew members were evacuated and are in good condition. Eight of them are Turkish citizens, while the other four are from Azerbaijan.

Three ships hit in Romanian waters over the weekend

This is the latest incident involving a merchant ship in the western Black Sea, near the shores of Bulgaria and Romania, in recent weeks. In October 2026, at least nine attacks on merchant ships in this part of the sea were officially confirmed and documented. And there have already been five in November.

Just two days ago, on November 14, three ships were hit by drones near the Sulina Canal in Romanian waters—the tankers Evia Petrol V and Ali Najafov, as well as the bulk carrier Marsol. At the time of the attack, two of the ships were located just 4 and 5 nautical miles, respectively, from the Romanian coast.

The drone strikes were officially confirmed by Romania’s Ministry of Defense. Shortly afterward, Romania asked its NATO allies for reinforcements, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu stressed that the unacceptable incidents “reflect the deteriorating conditions (for shipping) caused by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.”

Source: www.dw.com