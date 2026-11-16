Moscow Denies Agreeing to European Participation in Ukraine Talks

Russia has not agreed to the participation of European representatives in the next round of talks on Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said this, contradicting statements by the American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The two American envoys said after their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that Europe would be admitted to the next round. According to Reuters, however, Ushakov did not confirm this claim and said that expanding the format had not been agreed with Moscow.

“The holding of the next round in a trilateral format is currently being discussed. These talks resumed in Abu Dhabi a few days ago, and it was agreed that they should continue. The date has not yet been set, while the expansion of the format — which some are talking about — has not been coordinated with us,” Ushakov said.

Last week, Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives held talks in Abu Dhabi. They were the first negotiations between the three countries in nine months. Afterward, Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow for a meeting with Putin and subsequently said that the Russian president had agreed to European representatives taking part in the next meeting.

Moscow Sets a Condition for Europe

Asked what would need to happen for Russia to accept European participation, Ushakov replied that “a lot more work” lay ahead. He said it might be necessary to hold another round, or even more than one round, of trilateral talks.

Ushakov said Moscow expected European countries to send a “clear signal” about what they wanted and what “constructive and substantive contribution” they could make to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Thus, for now, the only thing confirmed is that talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States should continue. The date of the next round has not been announced, while the issue of Europe’s involvement remains unresolved.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com