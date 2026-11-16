US Embassy in Sofia Warns of Terrorist Risk in Europe During the Holidays

The US Embassy in Sofia has warned American citizens in Europe to exercise particular caution during the Christmas and New Year holidays. The statement says that large gatherings and public events could become targets for both terrorist organizations and criminals.

“Remain vigilant in crowded public places, during holiday events and at transport hubs. Monitor local news, avoid demonstrations and follow the instructions of local authorities,” the warning states.

Which places have been identified as possible targets

Possible targets include Christmas markets, holiday festivals, shopping centers, transport hubs, tourist attractions, religious sites and other crowded public places.

The embassy says that attacks may be carried out by both organized groups and lone actors. The warning notes that terrorist attacks can occur with little or no advance notice.

US citizens are urged to remain aware of their surroundings, avoid areas with a heightened police presence and follow the instructions of the police and emergency services. In the event of an evacuation or flight diversion, they should follow the instructions of local authorities and responsible officials.

Warning also issued about transport disruptions

The statement covers all of Europe and is not directed at any specific country. It does not indicate that there is a known imminent terrorist threat.

The embassy also warns of possible travel disruptions due to an increase in strikes and demonstrations in recent months. It notes that in November, false bomb threats affected civil aviation in a number of European countries and caused disruptions to air traffic.

Travelers are advised to monitor local news, check their flight status with the airlines and stay in touch with family and friends, informing them of their plans. US citizens abroad are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, through which they can receive security alerts.

Sources: nova.bg