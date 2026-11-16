Spain to raise minimum wage to €1,286 in 2027

The Spanish government plans to increase the minimum wage by 5.3% in 2027. As a result, the minimum wage will reach €1,286 gross per month, or €18,004 per year when paid in 14 instalments. The increase amounts to €65 per month compared with the current level.

The new rate is expected to take effect on 1 January 2027, subject to approval by the Council of Ministers. Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz announced that the increase would be received in full, without income tax being levied.

“This is a full increase, with no taxes to be paid,” Yolanda Díaz said.

According to the Spanish government, the measure will have a positive impact on more than 2.5 million workers, primarily women and young people. Spain traditionally pays wages in 14 instalments, two of which are additional and are usually received in the summer and at the end of the year.

The increase exceeds inflation

The planned increase is higher than the 3.9% inflation forecast and the 4.9% recorded for the 12 months to October. The government presents the measure as a continuation of its policy of raising incomes. This will be the ninth increase in the minimum wage under the Socialists since 2018.

However, the proposal did not receive unanimous support during negotiations with the social partners. Trade unions had insisted that the minimum wage should reach €1,306 per month, while the employers’ organisation CEOE opposed the increase. The Spanish government chose a rate of €1,286, which is above the recommendation of the expert commission but below the unions’ demand.

Decision comes ahead of parliamentary elections

The approval of the new rate is expected days before Spain’s parliamentary elections on 29 November. The government intends to adopt the measure before the vote, although at present it is still being presented as a pending decision of the Council of Ministers.

Sources: news.bg, rtve.es, elpais.com