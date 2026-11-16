MEP: A majority in the European Parliament would bring the UK back into the EU

A majority of Members of the European Parliament would support the United Kingdom rejoining the European Union. Sandro Gozi, chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the United Kingdom, said this ahead of an expected speech by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Gozi, who is in London for the annual meeting of British and European lawmakers, said that support for a new type of relationship with the United Kingdom came from all political groups. According to him, even the far right must acknowledge that Brexit was the wrong decision.

“The European Parliament is the institution most actively calling for a new type of relationship,” Gozi said.

He described the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union as a “disaster”. In his view, the country’s possible return to the EU would show that the future does not lie in nationalist borders, but in building a common European future.

The European Parliament sees an opportunity for change

Marsha de Cordova, chair of the United Kingdom delegation to the European Parliament, described the upcoming EU-UK summit as “the first step” towards finding a new path in relations.

She rejected claims that reopening the Brexit debate had created new divisions within the Labour Party and the British government. De Cordova said that the prime minister and the foreign secretary had grounds to begin “this conversation, this dialogue and this debate”.

“Six, or even ten years ago, we did not have this evidence. But now we do. We have seen what happens,” De Cordova said.

The two MEPs expressed scepticism about the so-called red lines set out in the Labour Party’s 2024 election manifesto. These rule out rejoining the EU, returning to the single market and customs union, as well as restoring the free movement of people.

Burnham has signalled that for now he does not intend to abandon these restrictions. Gozi, however, said: “The debate is gradually erasing the red lines. For me, they no longer exist.” De Cordova pointed out that they had been formulated at a different political moment and should be reconsidered in the future.

Talks on trade and mobility lie ahead

Burnham is expected to say that the United Kingdom has lost more than it gained from leaving the EU. At the same time, he will reaffirm his commitment to the Labour Party’s red lines, indicating that for now the government prefers gradual rapprochement with Brussels rather than an immediate return to membership.

The next important stage is the meeting in Brussels on Friday. The EU and the United Kingdom will discuss possible agreements on agricultural and food products, youth mobility and electricity trade.

Sources: news.bg