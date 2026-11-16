Traffic halted on the Crimean Bridge after Ukrainian attack

Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily halted following a Ukrainian attack, Russia’s Ministry of Transport said. Repair work is being carried out on the structure, which connects Russia with the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Moscow, and checks are under way to determine whether vehicles will be able to cross in both directions.

Russian authorities have not announced details about the extent of the damage. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Rail transport across the bridge is operating normally, the Ministry of Transport said. ([]())

Restrictions were expected to remain in place until noon

Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, said emergency services were working to repair the damage and that an operations headquarters had been set up in Kerch. According to him, the restrictions were expected to remain in force until noon.

“The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force until noon,” Sergey Aksyonov wrote.

Two heating points are being set up at the approach to the bridge for stranded passengers. They provide tea and sanitary facilities, said Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The bridge has been attacked several times

The Crimean Bridge is frequently closed because of threats of attacks. Its construction was completed in 2018, four years after Russia annexed the peninsula.

After the full-scale war began in 2022, Ukraine attacked it several times. In October 2022, a truck carrying explosives killed four people and reduced the bridge’s capacity for several months, Reuters reported.

The latest information on vehicle traffic remains linked to the damage assessment and repair work. Russia’s Ministry of Transport has not given a timeframe for the full restoration of vehicle crossings.

Sources: bta.bg, aol.com