Trump: Putin is backing down on Ukraine and wants the war to end

US President Donald Trump said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is backing down to some extent on the issue of Ukraine and probably wants the war to end.

“Putin is backing down to some extent on the issue of Ukraine. He could have taken a much tougher position. Honestly, I think he would like this to end,” Trump said at the White House.

His words represent the US president’s assessment of Moscow’s position. They were not accompanied by an announcement of any specific agreement or arrangement to end the hostilities.

The talks in Abu Dhabi

On November 10, Russian and Ukrainian representatives held talks in Abu Dhabi with the mediation of the United States. The main topics reportedly included ending the war, territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke with Putin after the meetings in the United Arab Emirates. Witkoff said that Europe should participate in the next round of talks, but the Kremlin did not unequivocally confirm how or in what format this would happen.

Alongside Trump’s assessment that Russia is backing down, publicly stated differences remain on key issues. Putin has rejected the possibility of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine and said that Russia is maintaining its territorial demands.

The upcoming meeting in Shenzhen

Trump is expected to meet with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen later this week. The meeting is planned as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump said that the war in Ukraine would be among the topics of his discussions with the two leaders. According to the Associated Press, the US president was initially portrayed as intending to focus the trilateral meeting mainly on nuclear disarmament and the war in Iran, but later indicated that he would also discuss Ukraine.

At present, there has been no announcement of a peace agreement reached between Moscow and Kyiv. The next round of diplomatic contacts should show whether Trump’s statement about a change in Russia’s position will lead to concrete proposals for ending the war.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com