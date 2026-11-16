Scandal! Russia warns the United Kingdom over the G20

Russia warned the United Kingdom that there would be “serious consequences” if London tried to restrict Moscow’s rights when it assumes the rotating presidency of the G20 in 2027. The warning comes amid reports that Vladimir Putin will not be invited to the summit in Manchester next November.

“We will see how London acts in practice. One thing is clear: any violation of Russia’s rights will not go unnoticed. Any misstep in this regard will have serious consequences,” said Marat Berdiev, a special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry for G20 and APEC affairs.

Berdiev expressed hope that the negative scenario could be avoided. According to him, the country holding the G20 presidency has no right to dictate conditions or unilaterally decide who may participate in the forum’s work.

The dispute over Putin’s invitation

Russia’s warning comes less than two weeks after a report by The Economist, according to which British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Putin would not be invited to the meeting in Manchester in November 2027. The reason is the British sanctions against the Russian president, imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom will host the G20 leaders’ summit in 2027. Russia remains a member of the group, despite efforts by Western countries to restrict its international contacts following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Traditionally, the host country invites all G20 members to the annual summit. Moscow, however, disputes London’s right to set conditions for its participation and warns that any exclusion or restriction of the Russian delegation will not go unanswered.

What happens next

Before the meeting in the United Kingdom, the G20 will gather in Miami in December 2026. The United States, which currently holds the group’s presidency, has invited Putin. The Kremlin has not yet announced whether the Russian president will attend in person or whether Moscow will send a representative.

Sources: news.bg, internazionale.it