The 403 hyperscale data centers operating in the United States emitted 25.7 million tons of carbon dioxide between May 2024 and April 2025. The amount is comparable to Denmark’s annual emissions, Reuters reports, citing a new peer-reviewed scientific study.

The study was prepared by scientists from Harvard University and published in the journal Nature Sustainability. According to the authors, the measured emissions are three times higher than in 2018. That is the latest year for which a peer-reviewed scientific assessment of emissions from data centers had previously been available.

Four states use more than half of the electricity

Electricity consumption and the emissions associated with it vary significantly by region. Virginia, Oregon, Ohio and Iowa account for more than half of the consumption covered by the study.

Most of the centers were powered by natural gas. This raises questions not only about the number of new facilities, but also about the energy mix on which their carbon footprint depends. The study examines centers used for cloud services, training large language models and operating artificial intelligence systems.

Authors call for greater transparency

One of the lead authors is Gianluca Guidi, a Harvard researcher who works on issues related to artificial intelligence and public health. He says the team’s goal is to provide reliable data for the public debate surrounding the rapid expansion of data centers and artificial intelligence.

„We emphasize the importance of transparency. We tried, and succeeded, in developing a methodology that is scientifically sound and can earn the public’s trust,“ Gianluca Guidi says.

According to the researchers, the data is necessary because data centers are expanding at a rapid pace, while public information about their actual electricity consumption and emissions remains limited.

Study comes amid political dispute

The publication of the report coincides with growing public opposition to the construction of new hyperscale data centers in the United States. Critics of the projects are calling for a moratorium on construction or tighter regulations.

In the country’s midterm elections on November 3, the winners included candidates who had campaigned against the unchecked expansion of data centers. As a result, the issue of energy consumption and emissions is also becoming a political dispute at the local and national levels.

The study covers the period through April 2025, and the authors warn that the subsequent expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure could mean even higher electricity consumption.

Sources: news.bg, wsau.com