The need for new constitutional amendments is becoming too much for the citizens of North Macedonia. This was stated by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, quoted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

According to him, Skopje’s strategic goal remains membership in the European Union. Mickoski pointed out that the country embarked on this path 26 years ago, but instead of progress, the process has been marked by new conditions and restrictions.

“Our progress is not measured by achievements, but by the number of constitutional amendments required. No one can promise that these will be the last amendments,” the Macedonian prime minister said.

Mickoski recalled the dispute over the country’s name

Mickoski described the latest restriction imposed by an EU member state as yet another obstacle on North Macedonia’s European path. He recalled the dispute over the country’s name and said that the Constitution had been amended several times.

According to him, the changes were not limited to the basic law. The national flag and the currency had also been changed. The prime minister said these decisions were part of the concessions made in the process of European integration.

“The need to adopt new constitutional amendments is becoming too much for our citizens,” Mickoski said.

Constitutional amendment is a condition for negotiations

According to BTA, the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution is set out in the negotiating framework as a condition for starting North Macedonia’s EU membership negotiations. This amendment is at the heart of the current dispute between Skopje and Sofia.

Mickoski said that North Macedonia was ready to change its institutions, but would not accept another amendment which, in his words, affects its identity. He stressed that the country cannot begin negotiations with the EU because of the need for such an amendment.

The prime minister accused unnamed member states of imposing artificial restrictions on North Macedonia’s European integration. He did not set a new deadline for the possible adoption of the constitutional amendments.

Sources: news.bg, bta.bg