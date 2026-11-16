France will continue to provide material and humanitarian aid to Ukraine if Marine Le Pen is elected president in the spring. However, the leader of the French far right said that the country does not have the budgetary capacity to increase its financial support for Kyiv.

Le Pen stressed that she would honor the commitments France has already made to Ukraine. These include the country's participation in the European Union's joint €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

„She will fulfill the obligations already undertaken by France,“ Le Pen's statement following her meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to France said. In it, she drew a distinction between the material and humanitarian aid she promised to continue providing and additional financial support, for which, she said, there were no budgetary funds.

Invitation to Zelensky for a meeting

Le Pen asked the Ukrainian ambassador to convey to President Volodymyr Zelensky that she was ready to meet with him. She identified Brussels or Paris as possible locations for the talks.

The position thus outlined points to a future policy in which France would maintain its existing commitments to Ukraine but would not undertake any further increase in financial aid. The final decision on the direction of French support would depend on the outcome of the presidential election in the spring.

Marine Le Pen's statement was reported by the Bulgarian News Agency, which cited Reuters.

Sources: bta.bg