The Panamanian oil tanker „ON PHOENIX“ was struck by a projectile of unknown origin near the exit of the Strait of Hormuz. The impact caused a fire in the engine room, but no crew members were injured, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

The incident occurred about 3 nautical miles, or approximately 5.5 kilometers, from the coast of Oman, while the vessel was leaving the strategic waterway. Maritime security company „Vanguard“ identified the vessel and confirmed that it was sailing under the Panamanian flag.

„A security officer on board reported that the vessel had been struck by an unidentified projectile, resulting in a fire in the engine room,“ UKMTO said in its statement.

The organization specified that all crew members were unharmed. No casualties, oil spill or other details about the damage to the tanker have been reported. So far, no perpetrator of the attack has been officially identified.

Discrepancy in claims about the mines

Earlier, Iran’s armed forces said that three oil tankers had encountered naval mines while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The information provided did not specify whether the „ON PHOENIX“ was among those vessels.

The U.S. military command in the Middle East said on the social media platform „X“ that „the main maritime shipping lanes had been cleared of all Iranian mines“. Thus, the two versions of the causes of the incidents in the area remain different, while the circumstances surrounding the strike on the „ON PHOENIX“ have yet to be clarified.

Sources: bta.bg