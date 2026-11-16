Europe had numerous opportunities to mediate a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, but failed to use them. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this in an interview with TASS. According to him, “we all know how it ended”.

Lavrov identified 2014 as the first moment when Europe could have taken on the role of mediator. He linked this opportunity to the entry of Russian forces into Crimea and said that Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski had guaranteed the conclusion of a peace agreement.

Accusations against Europe and the West

The Russian foreign minister accused European countries of failing to fulfill their obligations under the agreements reached. According to him, Europe did not support Ukraine’s then-president Viktor Yanukovych during the Euromaidan protests.

Lavrov also directed criticism at the Western countries that signed the Minsk agreements. He said they “had no intention of fulfilling anything”, portraying the agreements as an attempt to buy time.

“They needed to buy time to supply Ukraine with weapons,” Sergey Lavrov insisted.

The claims form part of Russia’s position on the reasons why the agreements concerning Ukraine did not lead to a lasting political settlement. In the interview, Lavrov did not identify a new mediation mechanism or a specific timetable for future negotiations.

Sources: news.bg