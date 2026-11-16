Estonian intelligence had advance information about the planned sabotage against drone manufacturer „Treod Systems“, said Margo Paloson, head of Estonia’s Internal Security Service.

„We know that Russia has currently targeted around ten companies in Estonia’s defense industry. We had significant information about this even before the attack“, Paloson told an Estonian television channel.

According to her, the Estonian services received separate information from Latvia. It was analyzed and compared with Estonia’s own intelligence in order to build a more complete assessment of the threat.

Eight Suspects Have Been Detained

Estonian law enforcement authorities have detained eight suspects following an attempted arson attack on the building of „Treod Systems“. All of them are from Latvia. Latvian security services have meanwhile conducted searches at nine sites linked to the case.

The company manufactures reconnaissance and combat drones, which it supplies to several countries, including Ukraine. The attempted attack caused only minor damage after the company’s security personnel managed to thwart it.

Tallinn Links the Case to Russian Military Intelligence

Estonian authorities believe that Russian military intelligence is behind the attempted sabotage. Moscow denied any Russian involvement and described the allegations as unfounded and unsupported by evidence.

Paloson said that the Estonian services maintain constant contact with intelligence agencies from other European countries and exchange information with them about potential threats.

„We are working closely with the entire defense industry, informing and advising companies so that the security measures they undertake also contribute to preventing attacks“, she said.

In response to the case, the government in Tallinn intends to close the three remaining border crossings with Russia from December 1.

Sources: bta.bg, news.err.ee