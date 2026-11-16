Ukrainian officials have once again discussed online with the United States and Europe the possibilities for ending the war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address.

The talks were attended by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European officials. Zelensky did not report any specific decisions or an agreement being reached, but said that diplomatic contacts on the prospects for peace were continuing.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian president warned that Russia was planning new massive strikes on Ukraine overnight and during the following day. “The Russian ballistic missile threat remains very serious, and we have intelligence that new strikes are being prepared,” Zelensky said in an address published by Ukraine’s presidential office.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence also has information that North Korea is supplying Russia with new ballistic missiles. Zelensky added that Pyongyang is simultaneously improving its weaponry.

The new talks are taking place against the backdrop of renewed US efforts to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow. US representatives Witkoff and Kushner are already taking part in diplomatic contacts aimed at reviving the negotiation process, while European representatives are also insisting on being included in discussions about the continent’s future security.

Sources: bta.bg