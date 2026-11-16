Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge resumed hours after the strike in the early hours of Monday, authorities in Russia-annexed Crimea said. Traffic on the facility had previously been restricted.

Ukrainian authorities describe the bridge as an “illegally constructed facility and a legitimate military target subject to dismantling.” Kyiv considers the facility part of Russia’s military logistics.

Link Between Russia and Annexed Crimea

The Crimean Bridge was personally opened by Vladimir Putin in 2018. It provides a road and rail connection between Krasnodar Krai and the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the facility became one of the main targets of Ukrainian operations against Russian military logistics.

Previous Attacks on the Facility

The Crimean Bridge has already been the target of several serious attacks. Its road section was significantly damaged in October 2022 and July 2023.

Following the latest strike, authorities in Crimea initially restricted vehicle traffic and later announced that it had been restored. The statement provided no further details about the nature of the damage or those responsible.

Sources: news.bg