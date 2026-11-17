Political will and broad public consensus in the candidate countries are key conditions for the successful enlargement of the European Union. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said this at the EU Annual Enlargement Forum in Brussels.

“Political will and broad public consensus in the candidate countries are key conditions for the successful enlargement of the EU,” Petrova stressed. She took part in the discussion panel “Ready for a Larger Union” together with representatives of Ireland, Spain and Lithuania.

Progress Based on Reforms Carried Out

Bulgaria’s position is that the process should be based on the individual merits of each candidate country. According to Petrova, progress should be assessed individually, taking into account the results achieved and the implementation of the necessary reforms.

She pointed out that enlargement creates opportunities both for the applicant countries and for the current EU members. The expected effects include economic growth, closer cooperation and more intensive exchanges between societies.

The Foreign Minister identified good-neighborly relations, security and stability as important prerequisites for the development of the process. She recalled that the European perspective of the Western Balkans received a new political impetus during Bulgaria’s first presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018.

Position on the Negotiations for Ukraine

During her visit to Brussels, Petrova also commented on the peace negotiations in Ukraine. In her words, they must continue, and Europe must participate actively, as it is providing significant financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

“The negotiations for Ukraine must continue and Europe must participate actively because it is providing the most assistance to Ukraine—financial and military,” Petrova said.

According to the Foreign Minister, Europe must have a place at the negotiating table. In her main message at the enlargement forum, she linked the progress of the candidate countries to political readiness, public support and the actual implementation of reforms.

Sources: bta.bg