A Palestinian woman has been killed and another 10 people wounded in a shooting in the village of Duyuk at-Taha, west of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian state television reported that the shots were fired by Israeli settlers.

Yahya Mufreh, director of the emergency department at the state hospital in Jericho, told reporters that the elderly woman had died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The Anadolu Agency said the victim was 60 years old, while a 65-year-old man was among those wounded.

Conflicting accounts of the incident

According to Palestinian reports, armed settlers surrounded Palestinian homes and fired at the people living inside them. Israeli soldiers arrived in the area during the attack and set up roadblocks.

The Israeli army said it had received an initial report of an “attempted attack” in the Jericho area. According to its account, on Monday evening Palestinians rammed an Israeli car with a vehicle, got out while armed and attacked the people inside it. Stones were then thrown at the Israelis, who opened fire to “remove the threat”. The army did not specify whether the woman who was killed was among those who were shot at.

Tensions around Jericho escalate

The incident comes amid growing tensions in the area. In early November, a group of Israeli settlers moved into Palestinian homes near Jericho, which, according to Reuters, prevented some residents from reaching their properties and raised fears of further attacks.

UN data show that between 3 and 9 November, 52 settler attacks resulting in casualties or material damage were recorded in the West Bank. From the beginning of September to 9 November, 410 attacks linked to the harvesting of the olive crop were reported. Since January 2023, more than 6,700 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and access restrictions in 134 communities, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.

Israeli authorities have not reported any arrests in connection with the shooting, nor have they announced the results of an investigation. The Palestinian side is demanding accountability for the attack, but there is currently no independent confirmation of all the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Sources: internazionale.it, aa.com.tr