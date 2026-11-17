An earthquake measuring between 6.6 and 6.8 was recorded near Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands. The quake occurred about 150 kilometres west-southwest of the city of Tual, the US Geological Survey and Indonesia’s BMKG agency reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 21:11 UTC on November 16. The US Geological Survey initially estimated its magnitude at 6.6 and reported a depth of about 68 kilometres. The German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded a magnitude of 6.7.

BMKG initially reported a magnitude 7.1 quake, but later revised the estimate to 6.8 at a depth of 97 kilometres. The differences are related to the separate methods used and the subsequent analysis of the seismic data.

Felt in Several Areas

The quake was felt in Tual, Saumlaki, Tiakur and Dabo, as well as in parts of Papua and West Papua. There were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

Indonesian authorities have not issued a tsunami warning. Dariono of the Indonesian Association of Disaster Experts said the earthquake had a strike-slip mechanism and did not cause enough vertical movement of the seafloor to displace the water column.

„The earthquake was not capable of generating the vertical impact needed to disturb the water column,“ Dariono said.

There have been no reports of subsequent destructive tremors so far. Indonesian seismological authorities continue to monitor the area for aftershocks and possible changes to the magnitude estimate.

Sources: aa.com.tr, kumparan.com