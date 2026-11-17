Russian air defense has destroyed 93 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow, the capital’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said. The figures concern the attack that began overnight on November 17. According to him, emergency and rescue teams are working at the sites where debris fell.

“Another 18 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow have been destroyed. Specialists from the emergency services are working at the site where the debris fell,” Sobyanin wrote in a statement cited by Interfax.

The number of reported destroyed drones increased in several stages. Initially, 23 vehicles were reported, followed by 35 and 75, while the latest statement from Moscow’s mayor put the number at 93. Russian authorities have not released data on any drones that reached targets in the capital itself.

Flight Restrictions

The attack caused disruptions at Moscow’s airports. Rosaviatsia initially imposed restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Later, the restrictions at Sheremetyevo were lifted, while a temporary operating regime was introduced at Domodedovo due to flight safety requirements.

According to the latest reports, there are no confirmed reports of fatalities or injuries in the overnight attack. No direct hit on residential or critical infrastructure in Moscow has been reported either. Russian authorities have identified the aircraft as Ukrainian. The Ukrainian side has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Second Consecutive Night of Attacks

The new attack followed the large-scale airstrikes of November 15 and 16. Sobyanin then said that around 600 drones had flown toward the Moscow region between 5:00 p.m. on November 15 and 8:00 a.m. on November 16. According to him, most had been destroyed at a distance, while 191 were neutralized as they approached the capital.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense separately said that 1,336 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted over various parts of Russia during the previous massive attack. The claims about the number of destroyed vehicles and the damage cannot be independently verified, while statements by Russian authorities do not contain complete information about the locations where the drones fell or the damage caused.

Sources: interfax.ru, apnews.com