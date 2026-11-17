Three people have been killed in a small-plane crash in Grand Canyon National Park in the US state of Arizona. The wreckage of a Piper PA-24 Comanche was found on the North Rim of the canyon after nearly 12 hours of searching.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed at around 19:15 local time on Sunday, November 15. According to the National Park Service, the missing aircraft was reported at around 23:30 that same evening.

The plane’s last known location was in the Basin area of the North Rim. In the early hours of November 16, the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted an aerial search using infrared equipment and night-vision systems.

Wreckage found in the morning

National Park Service teams found the aircraft and the scattered debris field at around 10:15 local time. The agency’s official statement said:

“There were no survivors.”

Teams from Arizona’s Coconino County and neighboring Utah’s Kane County also took part in the rescue operation, along with the US Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

The names of those killed have not been released. The National Park Service said their identities were being withheld out of respect for their families.

Investigation continues

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident with support from the National Park Service.

There is currently no official information indicating that a technical malfunction, pilot error or weather conditions caused the crash. Investigators must determine the plane’s route, the circumstances surrounding its last flight and the reason contact was lost.

Sources: azfamily.com, ksl.com, knau.org