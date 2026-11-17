The Crimea Bridge was attacked again during the night of November 17, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea, said. According to him, traffic across the bridge has been temporarily suspended. Aksyonov urged residents and visitors to the peninsula not to travel toward the bridge until further information is provided.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev issued the same recommendation to people planning to travel to mainland Russia. According to the operational center, road traffic has been suspended since 23:54 Moscow time on November 16. No official assessment of the damage has been published following the latest attack, and there are no confirmed reports of casualties.

Second Attack in Less Than 24 Hours

The previous strike on the Crimea Bridge occurred on November 16. Traffic was then suspended for about 17 hours before being restored in reversible mode. Trains continued to run along the railway section of the bridge, the Associated Press reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the damage from the first attack as “insignificant”. Russian authorities said that the bridge had withstood the attack and that repair work could begin quickly. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that designers, construction workers and the necessary resources for the restoration had been assembled.

Ukrainian media outlet TSN published satellite images that it said showed damage to the roadway in at least two locations and deformation of an arched structure. These claims have not been confirmed by the Russian authorities through a publicly available technical assessment. The discrepancy between the official Russian assessment and the published satellite data means that the actual extent of the damage from the first attack remains undetermined.

The Russian authorities are expected to announce whether the latest attack caused additional damage and when passage across the bridge can be restored.

The Crimea Bridge is about 19 kilometers long and connects Krasnodar Krai with Crimea. It has separate road and railway sections and is a key route for the movement of people, cargo and supplies to the peninsula. Ukrainian authorities have not officially claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Sources: apnews.com, interfax-russia.ru, tsn.ua