A fourth oil tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz area within 24 hours, Iran’s naval forces said. According to Iranian state television, the vessel entered an area designated as restricted, with its navigation and transmission systems switched off, after which a fire broke out.

The Iranian side said the tanker sustained serious damage to its hull. The vessel’s name and flag were not disclosed, nor was there any confirmed information about casualties or injuries in the incident.

At the same time, the British agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported a separate attack on a tanker approximately 7 nautical miles north of Khasab, on Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. According to the report, the vessel was immobilised and a fire broke out in the engine room.

“A third party reported an attack on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, in which the vessel was immobilised and a fire broke out in the engine room,” UKMTO said.

The agency said the crew of the tanker near Khasab was unharmed. It did not specify what weapon had been used and did not link the incident to Iran’s claim about a naval mine. Information about the attack was received from a third party, rather than directly from the vessel’s crew.

Different Accounts of the Tanker Attacks

Earlier, on 16 November, UKMTO also reported another tanker that had been struck by an unidentified projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz. According to the British agency, this incident also caused a fire in the engine room.

Thus, Iran’s account of a fourth tanker hit by a mine and UKMTO’s reports of attacks using unidentified means describe different incidents. No independent confirmation of the claim that the latest tanker struck a mine has been made public.

The Associated Press reported that Iran had said three tankers caught fire after striking naval mines, while the British maritime monitor had reported a fourth vessel hit by a projectile. The discrepancy reflects the differing accounts of the causes of the fires and damage to the ships.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a high-risk area for commercial shipping. So far, the names of the affected vessels, the extent of the damage or the timeframe for when the ships may resume their voyages have not been announced.

Sources: apnews.com, arabnews.com, gcaptain.com