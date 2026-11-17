Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East and is now operating in the area of responsibility of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). The announcement was confirmed by CENTCOM, and the ship is the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The aircraft carrier reached the region on Sunday, November 15. With its arrival, the number of American aircraft carriers in the Middle East rose to three – the USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

Three strike groups in one region

The USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego in September together with other warships. The USS George H.W. Bush has been in the region since April, while the USS George Washington arrived in August.

“The aircraft carrier is currently operating in the CENTCOM area of responsibility as part of a planned deployment,” the US Central Command said.

According to US Navy data, the American naval presence in the Arabian Sea includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers and one littoral combat ship. Two more destroyers are in the Red Sea. The Washington Post reports that each of the three aircraft carriers has nearly 5,000 sailors and dozens of combat aircraft.

The deployment of three US carrier strike groups in the Middle East is rare. A similar concentration occurred in April 2026, which, according to The Associated Press, was the first such instance since 2003.

More troops and ships heading to the region

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is part of a larger strike group that also includes the USS Makin Island amphibious ready group. It consists of the amphibious ships USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage and carries around 2,000 Marines. So far, the ships from this group have not yet reached the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier’s arrival coincides with the conflict between the United States and Iran, which has continued for more than eight months. American forces are maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian shipping, while negotiations to end the war remain deadlocked بسبب disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program and the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state television reported that three oil tankers caught fire after striking sea mines. The British organization United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations separately reported that a projectile hit another tanker in the strait, causing a fire in the engine room. No casualties were reported.

President Donald Trump warned that the United States was ready to launch new strikes against Iran, but at the same time said that the war was “over militarily.” The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt increases the American military presence in the region without, by itself, signifying a decision to resume large-scale hostilities.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, arabnews.com