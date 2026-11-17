Russia’s Permanent Mission to the European Union accused Brussels of applying double standards following the latest expansion of sanctions against Moscow. The reaction was also prompted by a statement from the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, regarding the possible use of data on Russian military personnel in future restrictions.

On November 16, the Council of the EU imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and 101 legal entities. They include nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions, companies from the oil and energy sectors, as well as firms and businesspeople linked to Russia’s shadow fleet. The list also includes the sole owner of Wildberries and an individual controlling a majority stake in the Ozon platform.

On the same date, the EU added 30 individuals and two legal entities to the sanctions regime targeting destabilizing actions and cyberattacks. The Council said that those newly sanctioned included the Moscow-based Social Design Agency, 24 of its employees, and the hacker group NoName057(16).

The dispute over data on Russian military personnel

During a press conference, Kallas said that Russia stores data on people who took part in the war and that access to it was probably relatively easy, as the information had been digitized. The statement was made in response to a question about a possible ban on entry into the EU for former and current Russian military personnel. Kallas specified that discussions on the measure were continuing and that it could be included in the 22nd sanctions package being prepared.

The Russian mission presented her words as a proposal to use the intelligence capabilities of EU countries to obtain the personal data of Russian military personnel. The statement claimed that such an approach would be unlawful and discriminatory.

Reference to European rules

“Brussels is becoming increasingly selective in its observance of the legal principles it proclaims itself and is pursuing a policy of double standards,” the Russian mission said.

Moscow referred to Regulation (EU) 2018/1725, which governs the processing of personal data by EU institutions, bodies and agencies. The regulation requires data to be processed lawfully, fairly and for specific purposes. Article 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union also guarantees the protection of personal data and requires it to be processed for specified purposes and on a legal basis.

However, the Russian side did not identify any specific EU decision that would have initiated the collection or processing of personal data on Russian military personnel in the manner it described. The only confirmed fact is that restrictions on former and current Russian military personnel are being discussed at EU level.

“We confirm that the latest unlawful anti-Russian actions by the European Union will receive the necessary response from our side,” the Russian mission said.

The sanctions adopted on November 16 provide for the freezing of assets and a ban on making funds or economic resources available to the individuals and organizations included on the lists. Individuals are also subject to a travel ban to the EU.

Sources: consilium.europa.eu, eeas.europa.eu, eur-lex.europa.eu