11,037 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands during the first 15 days of November, according to data from Spain’s Interior Ministry. They reached the archipelago on 106 vessels, with most arriving on the small island of El Hierro.

On November 14 alone, 1,580 people were rescued from 15 boats. This was the highest daily number recorded on the Atlantic migration route. The following day, another 1,467 migrants arrived.

The sharp increase put a strain on reception centres, transport and health services on the islands. El Hierro has just over 12,000 residents, while more than 9,000 people arrived there during the first half of November. Local authorities described the situation as an emergency and called for the migrants to be transferred more quickly to other parts of Spain.

Increase after a weaker start to the year

Since the beginning of 2026, 24,364 people have arrived in the Canary Islands as of November 15. This is 65.9% more than during the same period in 2025, when 14,690 arrivals were recorded. In October, the islands received 6,194 migrants.

The data show a sharp change in the trend. Arrivals were lower than in the previous year during the first half of the year, but the flow increased significantly in the autumn. The journey along the route from West Africa to the Canaries often takes days or weeks and is one of the most dangerous migration routes to Spain.

By mid-November, the regional government of the Canary Islands was caring for 3,313 unaccompanied migrant minors. During the first 16 days of the month alone, 835 people were added to the system.

The Spanish government declared a migration emergency on November 10. Madrid allocated €15.18 million to expand reception capacity and transfer people from the islands, as well as an additional €1 million for the Red Cross.

Five countries preparing a centre in Rwanda

Against the backdrop of pressure on the European Union’s external borders, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands announced plans for a centre in Rwanda. People whose asylum applications have been finally rejected and who have exhausted their legal options for remaining in the EU will be sent there.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said the first centre could be established in 2027. Denmark’s Immigration Minister Morten Bødskov said that a full agreement with Rwanda was expected to be negotiated over the next few months.

“The most important number is the number of people we will never see, because we hope they will not set off for Europe,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said the country would offer a “second chance” to people who no longer had the right to remain in Europe. According to him, they would be able to voluntarily return to their countries, integrate into Rwanda or move to another country where they had the right to live.

There is still no final agreement. The UN refugee agency said it was taking part in talks on the procedure’s compliance with international law, but had not signed an agreement with the five countries. Human rights organisations warned that transferring migrants to third countries could make it more difficult to monitor respect for their human rights.

Sources: apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com, diariolibre.com