Three Polish teenagers have been detained on suspicion of preparing terrorist offences and being linked to an international neo-Nazi network. The detainees are two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister coordinating the work of Poland’s security services, said.

“The teenagers not only propagated Nazi and fascist ideology, but had already taken steps towards committing terrorist offences,” Siemoniak said.

Discussed an explosive device and weapons

According to the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk, the two 17-year-olds exchanged messages via internet applications about making explosive devices, converting weapons and producing pyrotechnic materials. During a search of a premises used by one of them, officers from the Internal Security Agency seized chemical substances that could be used in making explosives.

The prosecutor’s office claims that at the beginning of August, the two discussed how to make an explosive device, how to obtain the necessary substances and how it could be used in a residential building where an acquaintance of theirs lives.

One of the 17-year-olds has been charged with possessing a homemade explosive device, attempting to convert an air weapon into a firearm and disseminating content inciting hatred on national grounds. The other has been charged with participating in an organised group aimed at committing terrorist offences, possessing Nazi propaganda and preparing to make an explosive device.

Investigation continues

The 16-year-old has been charged with participating in the group, propagating totalitarian ideology online and inciting an attack against another person because of their race. The names of the detainees have not been disclosed.

The court remanded the two 17-year-olds in pre-trial detention. The 16-year-old has been placed in a specialised juvenile facility. The decisions were made as part of an investigation being conducted by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk jointly with the Internal Security Agency.

The prosecutor’s office said that the investigation was continuing and aimed to establish whether other people were involved, as well as the full scope of the crimes that were allegedly planned. At present, there is no information that the detainees carried out an attack or that anyone was injured during the actions of the security services.

According to the Polish authorities, the teenagers had shown interest in an international neo-Nazi organisation that prosecutors have linked to the propagation of hatred against Jews, immigrants, Black people, the LGBT community, politicians and security service officers. The organisation’s name has not been made public.

Sources: internazionale.it, polskieradio.pl, notesfrompoland.com