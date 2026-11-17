Approval of Donald Trump’s performance as president remains at 32%. This is shown by a new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted immediately before his tour of East Asia. The rating has remained unchanged in four consecutive surveys since mid-October, when the lowest level for the president was recorded at – 31%.

The poll was conducted online among 1,521 American adults, with a margin of error of around three percentage points. The result shows that Trump remains close to his lowest level of public support, despite his rating rising by one point from the October low.

Prices and the war in Iran weigh on his rating

According to Reuters, the decline in the president’s popularity is linked to growing dissatisfaction over rising fuel prices and pressure on personal finances. Only 31% of respondents support the US war with Iran.

„Only 31% of Americans support the war in Iran“, the Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Dissatisfaction with the economic situation is also reflected in assessments of individual policies. In the previous Reuters/Ipsos survey, 21% approved of the way Trump was handling the cost of living, while 25% gave his management of the economy a positive rating. Support for his immigration policy was higher – 38%.

The data comes after the midterm elections on November 3, in which the Republican Party lost control of Congress. Democrats are set to take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in January.

President heads to the Philippines and China

Trump left the United States on November 16 and first headed to Manila, where he will take part in meetings with the leaders of Southeast Asian countries. His next stop is Shenzhen, China, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting will be held.

In China, Trump is expected to hold talks with President Xi Jinping. According to the Associated Press, the schedule also includes trilateral talks with the Chinese leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, focused on nuclear arsenals and international security.

The trip gives the White House an opportunity to shift attention toward foreign policy following the Republicans’ election defeat. At the same time, the poll results show that domestic political pressure on Trump remains strong.

Republicans maintain their support for Trump

Support for the president remains significantly higher among Republicans. 75% of them say they have a favorable view of Trump, while 77% give the same assessment of Vice President JD Vance.

The poll also shows tensions among Democrats. Only 34% of them have a favorable view of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, while 43% rate him negatively. By comparison, in February, 38% had viewed him positively, while 37% had viewed him negatively.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries performs better: 40% of Democrats rate him positively, while 29% – negatively. The data shows that both parties are entering the new political season under pressure, but the reasons differ – economic dissatisfaction among Republicans and a dispute over party leadership among Democrats.

Sources: investing.com, straitstimes.com, apnews.com