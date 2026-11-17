The American vision for Ukraine’s future after the end of the war is based on three pillars – reliable security guarantees, a path to membership in the European Union and a comprehensive economic recovery programme. This was stated by President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, in a post on the social media platform X.

„Over the past year, we have made significant progress in developing this vision“, Kushner wrote. According to him, the first element should provide Ukraine with strong and reliable guarantees against future aggression. The second envisages a path towards EU membership that would anchor the country’s long-term European future.

The third pillar is a plan for post-war economic prosperity. It is being developed jointly with European partners, the World Bank and other organisations and is aimed at rebuilding Ukraine, supporting critical infrastructure and achieving long-term economic growth. Kushner presented the programme as part of efforts to build a „sovereign, secure and prosperous country, free to determine its own future“.

The peace agreement must be accepted by Moscow and Kyiv

Kushner stressed that a final peace agreement cannot be imposed unilaterally. „Any final peace agreement must be negotiated by Russia and Ukraine“, he said, adding that important challenges remained and that difficult decisions would be necessary. According to him, Washington continues to work in coordination with Russia, Ukraine and Europe.

The American envoy also said that NATO would remain a key pillar of European security. Washington and European countries are discussing the strengthening of existing institutions and agreements, as well as mechanisms for military communication, preventing dangerous escalation and de-escalation.

Talks continue, but there is still no breakthrough

Kushner’s statement came after a series of talks with Russian officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European partners. National security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO, took part in the consultations.

Last week, the first US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine since February were held in Abu Dhabi. The two-day meeting focused mainly on humanitarian issues, a possible prisoner exchange and security guarantees, but did not lead to a broader peace agreement. No date has yet been announced for the next round of talks.

Zelensky said that Kyiv was discussing a comprehensive package that could include specific guarantees from NATO and the EU, support for the Ukrainian army, financial commitments and a reconstruction plan. However, the Ukrainian president warned that discussions on a new European security architecture must not be used to weaken NATO, change borders or recognise occupied territories as Russian.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com, cbsnews.com