Iran is developing plans for a possible attack against senior members of the Donald Trump administration in Washington, with the options under discussion including a so-called „dirty bomb“ or chemical weapons. CNN reports this, citing seven US officials familiar with new intelligence.

US authorities do not believe that an attack is imminent. Sources familiar with the information described Iran’s planning as an attempt to create different options for action, rather than evidence that Tehran has already decided to launch an attack.

Nevertheless, the intelligence has prompted a series of meetings in Washington. Two of the US officials said several discussions had been held over the past week on countering the potential threat. According to them, the plans include specific locations and targets.

„Whether they actually have people on the ground who can carry out the plan is a matter of dispute,“ one of the sources said.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Biss said the administration was monitoring „all potential threats,“ but that at present there was no credible threat to US territory.

What Is a “Dirty Bomb”

A radiological bomb does not trigger a nuclear chain reaction. It uses a conventional explosive to disperse radioactive material. According to US officials, such a weapon would be more a tool of terror than one for a precision strike. The blast would likely cause most of the casualties, while the radiation could make individual areas unsafe for habitation.

The main difficulty in building such a bomb is obtaining the radioactive material. US officials believe Iran has not suddenly acquired new capabilities, but its incentive to use such a scenario may have increased because of US strikes and the economic blockade against the country.

US intelligence has intercepted conversations suggesting that Iran may have stockpiled materials for building a bomb in the United States. Officials assess the credibility of this information differently, but some believe radioactive materials or chemical agents could have been brought into the country and prepared in advance.

Iran’s Response

A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said the country considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances completely illegal and „categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes“ the allegations as false and fabricated. The statement did not directly address reports of a possible plan for a radiological attack.

Threats against US officials have also led to changes in security measures. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been moved to military housing, US officials said.

Against this backdrop, diplomatic talks on ending the conflict are continuing. Donald Trump said last week that the war would end „very soon,“ but US authorities are simultaneously preparing measures against possible attacks on Iranian territory or by Iranian agents in the United States.

Another difficulty for intelligence agencies is the expiration in June of a legal instrument allowing the collection of communications involving foreigners. Warrants issued before its expiration remain valid until March 2027, but US officials warn that without renewing the law, one of the main tools for preventing terrorist plots will be lost.

Sources: edition.cnn.com