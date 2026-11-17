Ballistic strikes were carried out on Kyiv and the city of Smila in Cherkasy Oblast within the span of several hours. Preliminary impacts were recorded on the Northern and Southern Bridges in the capital, while three people were injured in Smila.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of November 16. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the city was under a ballistic attack and urged residents to remain in shelters. Later, he said that according to preliminary information, both bridges had been hit.

„Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Kyiv is under a ballistic attack. Stay in shelters,“ Klitschko said.

After midnight, the mayor also reported damage to critical infrastructure systems. Disruptions to water and heating supplies were recorded in some areas. No confirmed information about casualties in the strike on the capital has been published.

Three people injured in Smila

During the night of November 17, a ballistic strike was carried out on Smila in Cherkasy Oblast. Ihor Taburets, head of the regional military administration, said that according to preliminary information, three people had been injured.

„In the middle of the night, Russia launched a ballistic strike on Smila. The consequences for the infrastructure are currently being assessed. According to preliminary information, three people were injured,“ Taburets said.

According to him, medics are providing the injured with the necessary assistance. As of now, there are no confirmed details about the nature of the injuries or the extent of the damage in the city.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.com.ua