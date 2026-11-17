Japan scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian military aircraft entered the country's airspace near Okinoshima Island in Fukuoka Prefecture. According to Japan's Ministry of Defense, the aircraft appeared shortly after 4:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The aircraft were warned by Japanese pilots, and other unspecified measures were taken against them. However, they continued their flight, passed through the Tsushima Strait, and then headed between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan toward the western Pacific Ocean. Japanese authorities did not disclose the models of the aircraft.

“The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious infringement of the country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security. It is completely unacceptable,” Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

Kihara said Tokyo had lodged a “very strong protest” with Russia through diplomatic channels. Moscow has not publicly stated its position on Japan's accusation in the reports published so far.

Increase in Russian Military Aircraft Flights

Russian military aircraft regularly conduct flights in international airspace around Japan. According to data from Japan's Self-Defense Forces, fighter jets were scrambled 442 times between April and September because of approaching foreign aircraft, compared with 265 times during the same period in 2025.

Chinese aircraft were responsible for 285 of those scrambles, while Russian aircraft accounted for 152. Responses to Russian aircraft increased by 158% year on year. Until this incident, Japanese authorities had not reported any unauthorized entry into the country's territorial airspace during the first half of fiscal 2026.

Tensions Ahead of the Summit

The incident comes amid heightened military activity around Japan. In June, more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft, including Russian Tu-95 bombers and Chinese H-6 aircraft, conducted flights near Japan and South Korea. At the time, Tokyo described the joint operations by Moscow and Beijing as an expansion and intensification of their military activity in the country's vicinity.

The latest violation was recorded ahead of a meeting scheduled for Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, to be held as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen. The Japanese government has already said it is closely monitoring preparations for the meeting and developments in the regional situation.

Sources: japantimes.co.jp, nampa.org, stripes.com