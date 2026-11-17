Vladimir Putin highlighted the participation of North Korean servicemen in the fighting in Kursk Region during a meeting in Moscow with Choe Ryong-won, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and a member of its leadership.

“A new chapter in the chronicle of the combat brotherhood between our countries was opened by the participation of units of the Korean People’s Army in the liberation of the territory of Kursk Region,” Putin said, according to the Russian side.

The Russian president conveyed his best wishes and a “friendly greeting” to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un through Choe Ryong-won. He said that Moscow highly values its relations with Pyongyang and the support that the North Korean leadership has provided to Russia.

Moscow also pointed to North Korean demining teams

During the meeting, Putin mentioned not only the participation of Korean troops in the fighting, but also the work of demining and engineering-construction units from the DPRK. According to him, they contributed to demining, the restoration of infrastructure and the return of Kursk Region to peaceful life.

Russia claims to have restored control over the region in April 2025, after Ukrainian forces launched an offensive there on 6 August 2024. Moscow presents the participation of North Korean units as part of the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between the two countries.

The statements made at the meeting did not specify the size of the North Korean contingent, the number of those killed or wounded, or provide any information about the possible deployment of additional DPRK troops to Russia. It was also not clarified whether North Korean units continue to carry out combat missions outside Kursk Region.

Possible meeting between Putin and Kim in China

Choe Ryong-won is leading a North Korean party-and-government delegation that is in Moscow to take part in a forum and a series of meetings between the ruling parties of Russia and the DPRK.

Separately, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin could meet with Kim Jong-un during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China if the North Korean leader attends. The forum is scheduled for 18 and 19 November in Shenzhen, but there has so far been no confirmation of Kim’s participation.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, kommersant.ru, apnews.com