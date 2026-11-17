Russian air defenses have destroyed another 20 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said. This brings the total number of drones neutralized since the attack began on the evening of November 16 to 270. Russian authorities identify the unmanned vehicles as Ukrainian.

“Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris has fallen,” Sobyanin said.

The attack began at 20:11 Moscow time on November 16. By 02:46 on November 17, the mayor had already reported 250 drones destroyed. The additional 20 vehicles bring the total to 270, RBC reports.

Restrictions at Moscow’s airports

Amid the attack, restrictions were introduced on the arrival and departure of aircraft at four Moscow airports. Sheremetyevo has resumed normal operations, while Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky are handling flights in coordination with the competent authorities.

The statements from Moscow authorities did not provide information about casualties or specific damage to infrastructure. Rescue teams have been sent to the sites where debris has fallen.

Series of attacks on the region

Another large-scale attack on the Moscow Region was also reported on November 13. According to Sobyanin, 467 drones were flying toward the capital at the time, 144 of which were destroyed while approaching Moscow.

The latest reports so far reflect information from Russian authorities. No independent assessment has been published of the number of drones used or the damage caused.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru, m24.ru