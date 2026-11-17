North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a tourist zone in the city of Samjiyon, near the border with China, amid speculation that he might visit the neighboring country. The visit took place on Sunday and Monday, November 15 and 16, North Korean state media KCNA reported.

Kim toured the reconstructed airport in Samjiyon, the construction of a tourist railway line and a ski resort in the area of Mount Puktaepaeksan. Hotels, lodges and housing are being built in the tourist zone. According to KCNA, the leader described the facilities and buildings as “flawless” and worthy of the highest rating.

Speculation About a Trip to China

The visit attracted attention because of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to China. Trump said he might meet with Kim Jong Un during his visit, but stressed that this depended on Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I will see President Xi, I will see President Putin, and I may also see Chairman Kim,” Trump told reporters.

The US president will be in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Talks between Trump, Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned there. The Associated Press reported that a possible meeting with Kim would give Washington an opportunity to resume efforts to engage in dialogue with North Korea over its nuclear program.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also raised the possibility of talks between Putin and Kim if the North Korean leader arrives in China. The information was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

No Confirmation of a Visit

Neither Pyongyang nor Beijing has confirmed that Kim Jong Un plans to cross the Chinese border. The report on the inspection in Samjiyon did not mention any upcoming international trip or meeting with a foreign leader.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry is also monitoring the visit of a high-ranking North Korean delegation to Moscow. It is led by party secretary Jo Yong Won and arrived in Russia days before the meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin. According to the South Korean ministry, the composition of the delegation, which represents both the party and the government, deserves particular attention.

Samjiyon is in Ryanggang Province and is located near the Chinese border and Mount Paektu. The area is among the North Korean leadership’s priority tourism projects, but Kim’s visit in itself does not confirm an intention to travel to China.

Sources: internazionale.it, en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com