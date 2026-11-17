The Kremlin has rejected comparisons between the upcoming trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in Shenzhen and the 1945 Yalta Conference. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the analogy as „political scientists’ games“ and said that it had nothing to do with reality.

„To claim that someone intends to decide the fate of the world – that is certainly not Russia, and it is certainly not China. We do not want anyone to decide our fate, and we will never try to decide the fate of others,“ Peskov said, as quoted by Reuters.

According to him, Russia and China support a multipolar world order in which decisions are not imposed on other countries. Peskov described the upcoming talks as a „very important meeting,“ but stressed that there was no reason to equate it with the negotiations between the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom at the end of World War II.

First meeting between the three leaders

Presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump will meet on November 19 in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the date and location on November 16.

This will be the first in-person trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States. China’s Foreign Ministry said the talks would include an in-depth exchange on issues of global peace and strategic stability. Spokeswoman Mao Ning described the meeting as an event of „groundbreaking significance“ and said that better communication among the three countries was in their common interest.

The exact agenda has not yet been announced. According to U.S. officials, the topics include nuclear disarmament and the war in Iran. Donald Trump, however, said he intends to discuss the war in Ukraine with Putin and Xi Jinping as well. The Associated Press reported that earlier U.S. officials had indicated that Washington preferred discussions about Ukraine to remain outside the trilateral format.

Why the analogy with Yalta emerged

The Yalta Conference was held in February 1945 in Crimea, with the participation of U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. They discussed the postwar organization of Europe, the occupation zones in Germany and plans to establish the United Nations.

Comparisons with Yalta emerged because of the participation of the three largest nuclear powers in the upcoming meeting and concerns that they could discuss global conflicts without the presence of other affected countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already warned that he does not want the meeting to turn into a new redistribution of spheres of influence.

Sources: streetinsider.com, apnews.com, channelnewsasia.com