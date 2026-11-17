The US Senate Appropriations Committee is proposing that $750 million in military aid for Ukraine be allocated during fiscal year 2027. The funds are included in the published draft Pentagon budget and are intended for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The amount is listed in the section on the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s operational and maintenance activities. According to the text, the money could be used for training, equipment, lethal assistance, logistics, supplies and services. The approval of the US Secretary of State will be required for the funds to be allocated.

The funding will remain available until September 30, 2028. The bill also requires the Department of Defense to notify Congress of planned expenditures and to submit periodic reports on the use of the funds.

Nearly $1.1 trillion for defense

The draft budget provides a total of nearly $1.1 trillion in discretionary funding for the Department of Defense and the US intelligence community. The amount includes $47.2 billion for additional production and the accelerated delivery of munitions, as well as $35.6 billion for air and missile defense.

Subcommittee Chairman Mitch McConnell said that „the nature of warfare is changing“ and that the United States’ rivals are working increasingly closely together. He said future defense capabilities require sustained investment rather than one-time budget increases.

The proposal is not yet law

The committee’s decision is part of the annual process for adopting the federal budget. The bill must be considered by the Senate and the House of Representatives and then signed by the president before it can take effect.

This is separate from the earlier decision by the Senate Armed Services Committee to increase to $750 million the authorized funding under the same initiative in the National Defense Authorization Act. That law sets policy and authorizes spending, while the appropriations law provides the actual funding.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, investing.com