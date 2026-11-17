The Japanese government has decided to appoint 63-year-old diplomat Hideki Uyama as its new ambassador to Russia. The decision was announced in a notice on personnel appointments published by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Uyama will replace Akira Muto, who has held the post since October 2023. The new ambassador has extensive experience in relations with Moscow. He has worked at the Embassy of Japan in Russia, served as director of the Russia Division and headed the Foreign Ministry’s European Affairs Bureau.

A diplomat experienced in Russian affairs

Hideki Uyama was born on December 14, 1962, in Tokyo. He graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Tokyo and joined the Foreign Ministry in 1988.

During his career, he has served as Japan’s ambassador to Denmark, as well as ambassador with special portfolios related to human rights, international peace and the Antarctic Treaty. As head of the European Affairs Bureau, he was involved in coordinating Japan’s sanctions against Russia following the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The appointment comes amid continuing tensions between Tokyo and Moscow. Disputes over the Southern Kuril Islands, Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Japan’s sanctions have led to a serious deterioration in bilateral relations. In recent months, Russia has repeatedly summoned the Japanese ambassador over actions and statements by the Japanese government.

Tokyo keeps a channel for dialogue open

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said that the ambassadorial change does not mean abandoning diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

Japan is not rejecting dialogue itself and is not relying solely on pressure. Regardless of who the ambassador is, Japan’s position will not change.

Uyama is expected to take up his mission in Moscow in an environment where opportunities for political dialogue are limited, but communication channels between the two countries remain necessary. He will face issues concerning security in the Far East, the territorial dispute and the protection of Japanese citizens and companies in Russia.

Sources: home.kingsoft.jp, apnews.com