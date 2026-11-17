US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are planning to meet with representatives of Ukraine and European countries in Berlin on November 19. The main topics will be security guarantees for Kyiv and a plan for the postwar reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy, Axios reported, citing a US administration official.

According to the report, the aim is to develop mechanisms to deter future Russian attacks against Ukraine, as well as concrete ideas for rebuilding the country. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but a full list of participants has not yet been announced.

The US official described the talks in Berlin and Trump’s trip to China as a “coordinated diplomatic effort.” Witkoff and Kushner remain in regular contact with Ukrainian and European representatives while also holding talks with Moscow. The two met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, and on Monday discussed the next steps with his foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

A parallel effort to the talks in China

On the same day, Donald Trump will be in Shenzhen, where a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

According to the Associated Press, Trump said he intends to discuss the war in Ukraine with both leaders. “We’ll talk about my favorite subject – Ukraine,” the US president told reporters before departing for Asia. Earlier, US officials had said that the main focus of the trilateral meeting would be nuclear disarmament and the war in Iran, with no discussions on Ukraine. Thus, the meeting’s agenda continues to be presented differently by Trump and some members of his administration.

Kushner: Concrete guarantees are needed

Kushner said that Washington remains committed to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Important challenges remain, and the final agreement will require difficult decisions,” he wrote on Monday. According to him, the US is advancing in coordination with Russia, Ukraine and Europe toward an outcome that would end the war, strengthen European security and create the foundation for lasting peace.

In a separate statement, Kushner said that lasting peace requires “detailed, enforceable postwar security arrangements” to reduce the risk of a new conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that any future agreement must include a strong Ukrainian army, support from NATO and the European Union, and a financial plan for reconstruction.

Zelensky also rejected the possibility of Ukraine recognizing the occupied territories as Russian or committing to neutrality. The upcoming meeting in Berlin is expected to show whether American, Ukrainian and European representatives can develop a common framework for the country’s security and reconstruction.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com, cbsnews.com