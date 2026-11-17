British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the United Kingdom would seek closer ties with the European Union and negotiate improvements to the current Brexit deal. In a speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, he said the existing model had failed to deliver on the promises made to British voters.

“The Brexit we got did not work. We lost more than we gained,” Burnham said.

The British prime minister linked the departure from the EU to a broader trend towards isolationism and protectionism. In his words, the country must use the upcoming talks to restore practical cooperation with its closest economic and political partner.

Talks on Trade, Energy and Young Workers

The key political moment will be the United Kingdom–EU summit in Brussels on 20 November. Burnham will hold talks with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties are expected to discuss an agreement on trade in food and beverages, which should reduce some of the inspections and administrative obstacles faced by British producers and exporters. Also on the agenda are energy cooperation, linking emissions trading systems and a youth mobility scheme.

The proposed scheme would allow young people from the United Kingdom and EU countries to work for limited periods on both sides of the English Channel. The issue of university tuition fees for European students, however, remains contentious and could affect the entire package of agreements.

Three Conditions for the New Deal

Burnham said that any new agreement must meet three conditions. It must be compatible with the Labour Party’s political programme, improve the current Brexit deal and deliver tangible benefits for the areas that, in his view, have long been neglected.

The government is presenting the initiative as an effort to reduce costs and bureaucracy for farmers, the food industry and businesses. In the official statement on the Brussels meeting, Burnham described the current deal as inadequate and said that closer ties with Europe must be felt by families and companies.

The new package has not yet been agreed. The British government and the EU are continuing negotiations, while the 20 November meeting is expected to determine the next steps in the process of “resetting” relations after Brexit.

Sources: apnews.com, news.sky.com, theguardian.com