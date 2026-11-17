Switzerland is ready to host a new round of talks on Ukraine, but the meeting has yet to be assigned either a date or a final venue. Bern has indicated Geneva as its preferred option, while the European Union has also said it could host multilateral talks in Europe.

Switzerland’s readiness was confirmed by Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger. According to him, the country supports “any diplomatic initiative aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” and maintains contacts with all parties to the conflict.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Bern wanted to help restore the peace process. “We want to do our part to get the peace talks moving again,” Cassis said.

Geneva is the preferred option

Cassis named Geneva as the location where Switzerland would like a new round of talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States to take place. He clarified, however, that the Swiss government had not yet decided to organize a peace conference.

“Nothing has been decided yet. We continue to work persistently behind the scenes, and everything could change,” Ignazio Cassis said.

Earlier, Swiss security adviser Gabriel Lüchinger visited Kyiv and Moscow. Cassis did not provide details about the talks, saying that the next concrete steps were confidential.

EU also offers to host talks

The European Commission said that the European Union was ready to host multilateral negotiations in Europe, including with the participation of a Russian delegation. Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, however, clarified that specific venues for the meeting had not yet been discussed.

“We are ready to move to a multilateral format for the talks. No specific venues have been discussed. We have not reached that point yet,” Pinho said.

The latest round of talks between the Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. Following the meeting, it was reported that mutual understanding had been reached on some issues, while disagreements remained on others.

Switzerland had already supported US mediation between Moscow and Kyiv in Geneva. As chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in 2026, Bern says it can use its diplomatic channels to support the negotiating process. Cassis stressed, however, that the main role of mediator should remain with the United States.

Sources: swissinfo.ch, en.apa.az, economictimes.indiatimes.com