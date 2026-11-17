A 26-year-old US Navy serviceman has been arrested in the Japanese city of Yokosuka on suspicion of damaging the glass door of a residential building. The incident occurred at around 00:45, and the arrest was made at the scene, Kyodo News reported.

According to Yokosuka police, a resident of the building reported that an unknown person was hitting the glass of a door. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of breaking glass and found the US serviceman at the rear of the building.

Police suspect that the glass was smashed with a fire extinguisher. The man, who serves at the US naval base in Yokosuka, was heavily intoxicated. According to investigators, he continued to behave violently in the police car.

Upon his arrest, the serviceman admitted to police: “I broke the glass.” An investigation is under way on suspicion of property damage. There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

The incident comes amid a series of arrests of US servicemen in Japan linked to alcohol consumption. In recent days, Japanese authorities have urged the US side to strengthen discipline among personnel stationed in the country.

Japanese police are expected to hand the case materials over to prosecutors, who will decide whether to bring charges. The detainee is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Sources: news.livedoor.com, kobe-np.co.jp, newsdig.tbs.co.jp