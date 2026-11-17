A 24-hour strike has brought Spain’s rail sector to a standstill after unions and the Ministry of Transport failed to reach an agreement on safety measures and increasing staffing levels. The protest is scheduled to last all day on 17 November and affects Renfe, Adif, SEMAF train drivers and employees of other railway operators. Changes are expected to suburban, medium-distance, long-distance and high-speed services.

The Ministry of Transport has set mandatory minimum services. For suburban trains, they will stand at 75% during the hours of 06:00 to 09:00, 13:30 to 15:30 and 18:30 to 20:30, and at 50% for the rest of the day. For medium-distance trains, an average minimum service of 65% has been set, while for high-speed and long-distance trains it is 72%. For freight transport, the minimum level is 26% of the services normally scheduled.

Private operator Iryo said it would run 70% of its scheduled services. Passengers whose trains have been cancelled are being offered the option of switching to other services or receiving a refund for the cost of their tickets. In Catalonia, the rules are different: minimum services for Rodalies have been set at 66% during peak hours and 33% at other times.

Unions are calling for safety changes

The strike is backed by the unions represented on the committees of Renfe and Adif, as well as by SEMAF. They are calling for earlier agreements on network maintenance to be implemented, for staffing levels to be increased and for clearer rules in the event of incidents and adverse weather conditions.

“Urgent measures and a serious approach to safety, infrastructure maintenance and increasing staffing levels are needed,” said Pepa Páez, secretary-general of CCOO’s rail sector, as quoted by El País.

The protest follows the serious accidents in Adamuz, in the province of Córdoba, and Urda, in the province of Toledo. A total of 115 people were killed in the two incidents – 46 in the collision near Adamuz and 69 in the crash near Urda. The unions claim that the commitments made in February regarding safety and additional staff have not been implemented to a sufficient extent.

Government proposes expert assessment

The Ministry of Transport has proposed setting up an expert commission to assess the state of the railway system and prepare the basis for future reforms. Improvements to the response to weather warnings and unified rules for the exchange of information between operators, Adif and train drivers are also being discussed.

The strike on 17 November is not the only planned action. SEMAF has maintained a separate train drivers’ protest for 23 November, while the dispute over safety and staffing levels continues.

Sources: rtve.es, elpais.com, efe.com