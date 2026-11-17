Twenty years since Bulgaria and Romania joined the European Union will be marked with a ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels. The two countries became members of the Community on 1 January 2007, bringing the number of EU member states to 27.

The event is being held under the motto “A Shared Journey, a Common Future”. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is expected to deliver an official address. Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is among those invited.

Guests from Bulgaria and Romania

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who signed Bulgaria’s accession treaty as prime minister, is expected to attend in Brussels. Meglena Kuneva, the first Bulgarian European commissioner and chief negotiator with the European Union, has also been invited.

The programme includes Bulgarian and Romanian Members of the European Parliament. Romanian representatives include Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, the country’s prime minister at the time of accession, and Mircea Geoană, who was then foreign minister. Mathematics and informatics medalist Andrey Stefanov is also listed among the guests.

The Ceremony at the European Parliament

The opening will feature the national anthems of Bulgaria and Romania, as well as the anthem of the European Union. Bulgaria’s national anthem will be performed by tenor Rosen Nenchev.

The accession treaty of Bulgaria and Romania was signed on 25 April 2005 in Luxembourg and entered into force on 1 January 2007. With the accession of the two countries, the European Union expanded to 27 members.

Sources: bnrnews.bg