Ukraine, the US and European representatives have held the first joint online talks on ending the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this, specifying that the US side was represented by special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The European side was represented by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, as well as by the European Commission, the European Council and NATO. According to Zelensky, this was the first participation of the full European team designated for future talks with Moscow.

“The discussion was difficult, but we expect to work out specific common steps in the negotiation process in Berlin,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that diplomatic efforts were continuing and that Kyiv needed “a dignified end to the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.”

Next meeting in Berlin

An in-person meeting of the negotiating teams is scheduled for November 19 in Berlin as part of the so-called coalition of the willing. According to Zelensky, specific joint actions related to the future negotiation process are to be discussed there.

US envoy Jared Kushner confirmed that the talks had taken place. He said that Washington, Kyiv and their European partners were moving toward an outcome that would end the war, strengthen European security and lay the foundations for lasting peace.

“What is important is for both sides to hear each other’s concerns and proposals directly,” Kushner wrote, referring to the need for direct dialogue between Europe and Russia.

Moscow does not confirm the expansion of the format

On the same day, Kushner spoke with Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, about the next steps in the negotiations. According to Kushner, the main topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, the country’s path toward membership in the European Union and post-war reconstruction.

Moscow, however, has not confirmed that it agrees to Europe’s direct participation in future negotiations. Ushakov said that the expansion of the format had not been coordinated with Russia and that the issue could be discussed if the European countries put forward clear and substantive proposals.

The previous round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. They were the first such negotiations in nine months. Following meetings with Putin in Moscow, Kushner and Witkoff said that Europe would participate in the next round, but the Russian side subsequently disputed that such an agreement had been reached.

Sources: streetinsider.com, amp.dw.com, axios.com