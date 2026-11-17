Taiwan detected two Russian military aircraft that entered the island’s air defense identification zone from the northeast, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense in Taipei said.

The aircraft flew over Taiwan’s eastern coast before leaving the zone south of Taitung County. The ministry reported no incident or collision during the flight.

Similar reports from South Korea and Japan

Earlier, South Korea and Japan also reported similar incidents involving Russian military aircraft. The incidents are unfolding against the backdrop of diplomatic forums in East Asia and an upcoming meeting on Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen between the presidents of the United States, China and Russia.

Military activity in the area is attracting additional attention because of tensions surrounding Taiwan. China considers the island its province and regularly sends military ships and aircraft to the areas around it.

Tensions between Taiwan and Moscow

Following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Taiwan joined Western sanctions against Moscow. In 2023, two Russian warships were spotted off the island’s eastern coast.

Taiwan’s latest report concerns Russian aircraft entering its air defense identification zone. This zone is used to monitor and identify aerial targets and is not equivalent to entering the airspace over the island’s territory.

Sources: bta.bg