The latest strikes on the Crimean Bridge show that Russia has failed to provide reliable protection for one of its most important strategic sites, OBOZ.UA reports, citing an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War. According to the publication, Ukrainian forces carried out three precise strikes on the facility.

“Such damage is unacceptable for a site that should be under heightened security,” is the conclusion attributed to ISW analysts. The institute views the attack as part of a broader Ukrainian campaign against Russian logistical routes and air defenses.

Pressure on Russian Logistics

The Crimean Bridge is important both for Russia’s economic ties with the occupied peninsula and for supplying the Russian military formation stationed there. According to ISW, the attack was preceded and accompanied by strikes by Ukrainian forces in southern Russia, as well as in the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, attributes the success of these operations to the systematic campaign to suppress and destroy Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea.

Russia maintains its connection with Crimea via two main routes – across the bridge over the Kerch Strait and along a land corridor passing through the occupied parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. If one route is interrupted or damaged, the burden on the other increases, complicating military deliveries.

Explosions and Traffic Restrictions

On the evening of November 16, a series of explosions began in occupied Crimea. The occupation authorities reported a new attack on the Crimean Bridge, and traffic on the facility was restricted. The bridge had also been closed to traffic during the night leading into November 16.

Satellite images published after the strikes showed damage to the roadway in at least two places. Videos and images circulated by OSINT channels also showed deformation of a structural element. No independent confirmation of all published assessments of the extent of the damage has been provided so far.

The attack prompted criticism in the Russian information space. Radically minded bloggers accused the authorities of failing to organize effective protection for key infrastructure and called for new strikes on Ukraine and on decision-making centers.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, zn.ua, focus.ua