Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the possibility of frontline service members voting online in future elections. In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF on November 5, he said that the vote must be fair and give all citizens the opportunity to participate. In his words, it would be unfair for members of the military sector to be excluded from the electoral process.

Zelensky pointed out that remote voting would require decisions by the Verkhovna Rada and amendments to the legislation. At the same time, he acknowledged that service members on the front line consider holding elections under the current conditions technically impossible. The Ukrainian president also warned that elections during wartime could deepen divisions in society.

The law does not allow voting from the trenches

According to political scientist Ihor Reiterovych, the current rules require voters to appear in person at a polling station. Remote voting by phone or another electronic system is not предусмотрено. He describes the idea as unworkable under the current conditions and believes that its possible introduction would require changes both to electoral legislation and to the Constitution.

„This cannot be implemented under any circumstances at the moment. The law provides for no other form than citizens appearing in person at the polling station,“ Reiterovych told „Focus“.

Ukrainian law prohibits presidential and parliamentary elections from being held during martial law. Once it ends, time will be needed to update the electoral rolls, prepare the polling stations and organize the campaign. Reiterovych believes that the 60-day period of calm previously announced by Zelensky will not be sufficient and that the overall preparations would take about six months.

Cybersecurity is a separate risk

Olha Aivazovska, chairwoman of the board of the civic network „Opora“, also rejects the claim that online voting would automatically ensure the participation of military personnel. According to her, service members who carry out combat missions for extended periods often lack reliable access to information about candidates, platforms and political debates.

Aivazovska also points to the security risks. According to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2026, Ukraine ranked first in Europe and third in the world by the number of cyberattacks during the first half of the year. In the event of power or communications failures, access to an electronic voting system could be disrupted, while the secrecy of the ballot could be called into question.

As a more realistic alternative, „Opora“ considers creating a limited number of special polling stations for service members during the first postwar elections. They would be possible only if conditions allowed service members to travel safely and if the scale of hostilities were significantly smaller.

For now, there is no legal solution allowing online elections in Ukraine. The idea remains a political signal that a way is being sought to include service members in the vote, rather than a ready-made mechanism for voting from the front.

Sources: focus.ua